Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said May 13 that Waldrep (elbow) has felt fine since he began throwing bullpen sessions earlier in the month, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though Waldrep has made good progress in his recovery from the arthroscopic procedure he underwent Feb. 23 to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, Weiss noted that the 24-year-old hurler isn't far along enough in his throwing program for Atlanta to establish a definitive timeline for his return. A clearer target date for Waldrep should become available once he advances to facing hitters. After he reaches that step, Waldrep will then head out on what's expected to be a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment before he gets activated from the 15-day injured list.