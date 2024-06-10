Waldrep (0-1) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on four hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out one.

Waldrep began his major-league debut well, allowing only a walk over the first three innings. However, the bottom fell out in the fourth when he allowed seven of the nine men he faced to reach base, being pulled after two outs with the bases loaded having already allowed four runs. Reliever Aaron Bummer then came on, allowing a double to the next batter, CJ Abrams, clearing the bases and saddling Waldrep with seven earned runs. Despite the ugly result, the 22-year-old prospect looked the part through three and should receive more chances to stick in the rotation for the time being. Should he make his next turn, his start would be tentatively slated to take place next weekend when the Rays come to Atlanta for an interleague showdown.