Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Works in relief in season debut

Waldrep allowed two hits and four walks while striking out three over two scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 3-1 win over San Francisco.

Waldrep made his major-league season debut Friday. He had pitched in the minors, starting five games at three different levels, though he pitched to a combined 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB in those games prior to his call-up. Waldrep doesn't appear to be fully stretched out -- he threw 55 pitches (28 strikes) in Friday's game. The right-hander also has some control issues to work through before he could be trusted with a starting role. Atlanta has a gap in its rotation that will likely last through July, so it's possible Waldrep and Atlanta's starter Friday, Reynaldo Lopez, end up working in some sort of tandem arrangement. Atlanta hasn't revealed its plans for the next time this spot in the rotation comes up next week at home versus St. Louis.