Anderson gave up a run on five hits and three walks during Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh. He struck out four and didn't factor in the decision.

The 23-year-old issued more than two walks for the first time in his past five starts and delivered only 56 of his 91 pitches for strikes. It was another strong outing for Anderson, who has a 2.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 34.1 frames in his last six outings. He tentatively lines up to close out the first half of the season Sunday at Miami.