Anderson (6-5) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one across two innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

Anderson had a disastrous second inning, as he allowed the first five batters he faced to reach base -- accounting for four earned runs. After finally getting an out, Anderson served up a three-run homer to Nick Castellanos to cap off the seven-run inning. Anderson has allowed at least four earned runs in six of his last eight outings, which has inflated his ERA to 5.31 on the campaign.