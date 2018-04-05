Anderson will begin the season with High-A Florida, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The Braves' No. 7 fantasy prospect is still only 19 years old, and while Anderson's control remains a work in progress, his 101 strikeouts and zero home runs allowed in 83 innings at Low-A Rome last year were extremely impressive. The right-hander remains on track for a potential 2020 big-league debut.