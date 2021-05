Anderson (4-1) picked up the win Friday, giving up six hits over six scoreless innings in a 20-1 rout of the Pirates. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Atlanta piled up seven homers and 14 total extra-base hits as they gave Anderson a month's worth of run support in one evening. The right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and fifth of the season, and he'll take a 2.82 ERA and 53:21 K:BB through 51 innings into his next outing.