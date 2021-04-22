Anderson (1-0) allowed four hits and four walks while striking out four across 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Yankees.

Anderson walked two batters in the first three innings, but settled in to work effectively through the Yankees lineup. This was his longest outing of the season and the first time he's completed at least six innings. It's been an inconsistent start to the campaign for Anderson -- he entered the game having allowed seven earned runs across his last 10.1 innings -- though he's still managed to maintain a 3.27 ERA despite posting only a 23:11 K:BB across his first 22 frames. Anderson projects to take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday against Chicago.