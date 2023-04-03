Anderson lasted only two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, surrendering six runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks while one strikeout.

While his defense did him no favors, three of the nine hitters who faced Anderson also launched home runs off the right-hander. After a tough 2022 and a shaky spring, this was not the way the 24-year-old wanted to kick off the new campaign, but it seems as though he's a long way from being ready for a promotion. Expect Bryce Elder to get the nod to join Atlanta's rotation when Max Fried (hamstring) is placed on the IL.