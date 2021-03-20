Anderson struck out nine over 4.2 innings during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
He held Minnesota scoreless through four frames before fading a bit in the fifth, but it was still another dominant outing for the 22-year-old. Anderson has a stunning 18:3 K:BB through 8.2 spring innings as he prepares to build on his impressive rookie campaign.
