Anderson yielded four runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in Friday's win over the Mets. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Through four frames, Anderson allowed just one run on Brandon Nimmo's second-inning single. He ran into trouble in the fifth and was charged with three more runs, including a pair after Dylan Lee took over. Anderson's ERA climbed to 5.11 with a 93:53 K:BB through 105.2 frames this season. The 24-year-old righty has now allowed at least four runs in nine of his 21 starts. For now, Anderson is projected to start in Miami next week.