Anderson (8-5) picked up the win in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander wasn't particularly efficient, tossing 60 of 101 pitches for strikes, but Atlanta handed Anderson a 3-0 lead before he set foot on the mound and he never let Washington get close. He's failed to last six innings in five straight starts but he hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his last three, and Anderson will carry a 4.79 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 79:45 K:BB through 92 innings into the All-Star break.