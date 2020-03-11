Braves' Ian Anderson: Dazzles in split-squad game
Anderson struck out two over three perfect innings in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Orioles.
Facing what could well be Baltimore's Opening Day lineup, the 21-year-old right-hander was dominant in his first Grapefruit League start, fanning Chris Davis and Dwight Smith along the way. Anderson has a 1.59 ERA and 6:2 K:BB through 5.2 innings this spring, and while he's set to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, a fast start could put Atlanta's No. 5 fantasy prospect in the team's rotation plans over the summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Second base
Bargain second basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Story
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
Yahoo Sports' most popular format has some lineup quirks that allow for strategic diversity,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.