Anderson struck out two over three perfect innings in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Orioles.

Facing what could well be Baltimore's Opening Day lineup, the 21-year-old right-hander was dominant in his first Grapefruit League start, fanning Chris Davis and Dwight Smith along the way. Anderson has a 1.59 ERA and 6:2 K:BB through 5.2 innings this spring, and while he's set to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, a fast start could put Atlanta's No. 5 fantasy prospect in the team's rotation plans over the summer.