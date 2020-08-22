Anderson will likely make his big-league debut in the next couple of weeks, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "He's throwing real well," manager Brian Snitker said Friday. "He had another good outing yesterday. I came into this whole year thinking we'd see Ian Anderson at some point this year. I thought that in February and March before we broke this thing down. I think there's still a good chance we're going to see him."

Atlanta's rotation has been gutted by injuries and pitchers getting jettisoned due to poor performances, and both Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson were recently sent back to the team's alternate training site after failing to secure a regular spot. Anderson could be the next man up, but with scheduled off days coming Monday and Thursday, the team doesn't need a fifth starter at the moment. The 22-year-old's next chance to slot into the existing rotation would come Sept. 1 in Boston, but Anderson could also bump aside one of the long relievers holding down the fort before then.