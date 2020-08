Anderson won't make his MLB debut Tuesday against the Yankees since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 22-year-old had his contract selected earlier in the day and was primed for a matchup opposite Gerrit Cole, but he'll need to wait one more day. The Braves and Yankees will play a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, with Anderson scheduled to start Game 1.