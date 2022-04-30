Anderson (2-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings in a 6-3 victory over the Rangers. He struck out five.

Atlanta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and Anderson never let Texas back into the game despite firing only 51 of 90 pitches for strikes before exiting. It was the first quality start of the season for the right-hander, but his control remains an issue in the early going -- Anderson's 13.3 percent walk rate is a huge jump from his 9.9 percent rate in 2021, while his 20.5 percent strikeout rate has dropped a similar amount.