Anderson allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out a pair across seven innings in the win Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson allowed a run in the first inning on a Michael Conforto and surrendered a solo home run in the seventh frame to Dominic Smith. His two strikeouts were a season low, but he still posted his second quality start in a row. The 23-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 88.2 innings. He had a 2.45 ERA in 18.1 innings in his last three starts.