Anderson (9-6) earned the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out nine over six scoreless innings.

Anderson gave up both baserunners in the fifth inning, but he was able to strand runners on the corners. Atlanta's offense gave him enough support to weather a shaky ninth inning from A.J. Minter, resulting in Anderson's third win in five July starts. The right-hander allowed 11 runs in 24.2 innings, though it's worse than it looks -- the Angels tagged him for seven runs last Sunday. For the season, he owns a 4.99 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 90:49 K:BB across 101 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a tough road start versus the Mets next week.