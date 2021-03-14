Anderson struck out seven with only one walk over 3.1 innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He did allow three runs on four hits, including a Hunter Renfroe solo homer after Anderson had fanned the first four batters he faced, but overall the right-hander was satisfied with the outing. "I felt like the ball was coming out good and my mechanics were good," Anderson said afterwards. "I was filling up the strike zone for the most part, so those are positives to take away. The goal was to go four innings. I had a couple long at-bats and a couple hits, so (the pitch count) can build up quick, and I hit my pitch limit. The biggest thing is getting those ups and downs, going and sitting down and getting back out there for the next inning. I was happy with the way it ended." The 22-year-old is looking to build on last year's dazzling big-league debut that saw him post a 1.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB over 32.1 innings, and workload rather than performance could be the biggest fantasy question mark for Anderson heading into 2021.