Anderson gave up two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out nine for Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday.

It's the seventh time in his last 12 outings Anderson has fanned at least nine batters. The 21-year-old has a 2.07 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and eye-popping 95:19 K:BB over 69.2 innings during that stretch, and Atlanta's No. 3 fantasy prospect seems more than ready for a promotion to Triple-A.