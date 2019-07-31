Braves' Ian Anderson: Dominating at Double-A
Anderson gave up two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out nine for Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday.
It's the seventh time in his last 12 outings Anderson has fanned at least nine batters. The 21-year-old has a 2.07 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and eye-popping 95:19 K:BB over 69.2 innings during that stretch, and Atlanta's No. 3 fantasy prospect seems more than ready for a promotion to Triple-A.
More News
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Fans 14 in combined no-no•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Pacing Southern League in K's•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Strong outing for Mississippi•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Spins gem at Double-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Throws 7.2 innings of no-hit ball•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...