Anderson (6-4) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over four-plus innings as Atlanta fell 4-1 to the Dodgers. He struck out six.

The 24-year-old right-hander continues to struggle. Anderson has been tagged for at least four runs in five of his last seven starts, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 40:18 K:BB through 38.1 innings over that stretch as he fights his command both inside and outside the strike zone.