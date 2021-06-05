Anderson (4-3) took the loss Friday as Atlanta fell 9-5 to the Dodgers, giving up four runs on one hit and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

The young right-hander blanked Los Angeles for four innings before things unraveled in the fifth, as Anderson and the Atlanta bullpen issued five of their eight free passes on the night as part of an eight-run frame. It's the second straight outing in which he's failed to complete five innings, and Anderson will carry a 3.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB through 59.1 IP into his next start.