Anderson (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-0 victory over the Cubs, allowing one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight.

The young right-hander is locked in right now, tossing 13.2 shutout innings over his last two starts to collect his first two wins of the year, Anderson also set a new season high with his eight punchouts Tuesday, making his exit after throwing 90 pitches (59 strikes). He'll take a 2.48 ERA and 31:12 K:BB through 29 innings into his next outing, likely to come May 4 on the road against the Nationals.