Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Marlins, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander cruised through five scoreless innings but hit the wall in the sixth, serving up a pair of two-run homers to Garrett Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Anderson got the hook after 100 pitches (63 strikes), coming up short of his third quality start of the year, and he'll carry a 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 36:23 K:BB through 47.2 innings into his next outing.