Anderson walked two batters and hit another while striking out 14 over seven scoreless, no-hit innings for Double-A Mississippi on Friday.

The 14 whiffs were a career high for the 21-year-old, while Mississippi's bullpen was able to complete the no-no after Anderson exited. His 2.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 through 85.2 innings are all strong, although his 4.5 BB/9 still needs work. Anderson remains on track to start knocking on the door of a big-league rotation spot some time in 2020.