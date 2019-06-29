Braves' Ian Anderson: Fans 14 in combined no-no
Anderson walked two batters and hit another while striking out 14 over seven scoreless, no-hit innings for Double-A Mississippi on Friday.
The 14 whiffs were a career high for the 21-year-old, while Mississippi's bullpen was able to complete the no-no after Anderson exited. His 2.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 through 85.2 innings are all strong, although his 4.5 BB/9 still needs work. Anderson remains on track to start knocking on the door of a big-league rotation spot some time in 2020.
More News
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Pacing Southern League in K's•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Strong outing for Mississippi•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Spins gem at Double-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Throws 7.2 innings of no-hit ball•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Ties career high with 11 Ks at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal