Anderson (3-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings as Atlanta was downed 7-2 by the Mets. He struck out eight.

The strikeouts salvaged some fantasy value for the rookie, but otherwise this was Anderson's worst start since joining the rotation in late August. His control has begun to waver -- he threw only 58 of 99 pitches for strikes Saturday, and he's issued 11 free passes over his last 14.2 innings -- but Atlanta will live with the 22-year-old's growing pains as the team pushes to clinch the NL East title. Anderson will take a 2.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 into his final outing of the regular season Thursday, at home against the Marlins.