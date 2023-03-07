Anderson gave up an unearned run on one hit and two walks over 2.1 innings while striking out five in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Working behind Charlie Morton and entering the game in the fourth inning, Anderson faced a New York lineup that was a mix of regulars like Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres and younger players. The right-hander turned in a much better line than in his first spring appearance, but Anderson still wasn't exactly sharp, and he now sports a 6:5 K:BB through 3.2 Grapefruit League innings. If he can get the walks under control over the next couple weeks, Anderson should lock down the fifth starter role for Atlanta, but if he continues to have trouble finding the plate, Bryce Elder might leapfrog him on the depth chart.