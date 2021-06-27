Anderson (5-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings as Atlanta fell 4-1 to the Reds. He struck out nine.

The young right-hander delivered his sixth quality start of the year with a season high in strikeouts, but Atlanta's bats didn't provide him with much run support. Anderson will carry a 3.42 ERA and 88:29 K:BB through 81.2 innings into his next outing.