Anderson gave up one run on four hits and two walks while fanning seven across five innings Sunday against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Anderson posted an excellent 11.4 K/9 in six starts last season and while he might not be able to replicate those numbers over the course of a full season, he got off to a strong start this season while ending just three outs shy of recording a quality start. His next scheduled start will come April 10 at home facing the Phillies once again.