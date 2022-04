Anderson (1-1) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Padres. He struck out seven.

The right-hander's changeup gave San Diego batters fits, as Anderson got 11 swinging strikes on that pitch alone. After a rough first start of the season, the 23-year-old appears to be back on track, and Anderson will take an 8:6 K:BB through 8.1 innings into his next outing.