Anderson (shoulder) is feeling better and will be re-evaluated in a few days, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Anderson hit the injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation and was scheduled to be shut down for 7-to-10 days. Given that he's feeling better, it's possible he hits the short end of that timeframe, which would accelerate his eventual return to the active roster, though that can't be certain until the results of his re-evaluation are known.