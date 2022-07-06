Anderson (7-5) earned the win during Tuesday's 7-1 victory over St. Louis, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Anderson permitted three consecutive two-out hits in the first inning in surrendering his lone run, however Atlanta quickly rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning. It was a nice rebound from a poor June that featured a 6.91 ERA in six starts, though it was only the 24-year-old's second start in his last nine allowing one run or fewer. Anderson lines up for another start this weekend against Washington.