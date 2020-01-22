Play

Anderson will join the Braves' big-league camp this spring.

Anderson has only made five starts at the Triple-A level, so he may not push for an Opening Day rotation spot, but his debut will likely come at some point his year. He struggled to a 6.57 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Gwinnett but recorded a strong 2.68 ERA in 21 starts for Double-A Mississippi earlier in the year.

