Anderson threw just three innings in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out two.

Anderson's teammates gave him a two-run cushion by scoring in both of the first two innings, but he gave it all back in the third, with a two-out rally setting up a two-RBI single for Will Smith. He was not asked to come back out for the fourth inning. The 22-year-old finishes the postseason with a 0.96 ERA and a 31.2 percent strikeout rate in 18.2 innings.