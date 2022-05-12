Anderson gave up three runs on seven hits across 5.1 innings during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox. He struck out four and walked one.

Anderson gave up a two-run homer to Trevor Story in the second and a RBI-single to J.D. Martinez in the third, but for the most part, he was able to avoid major trouble despite not having his best stuff. Anderson was pulled with 96 pitches after allowing two of the first three batters to reach in the sixth inning, but Collin McHugh was able to get out of the jam without allowing a run. Tentatively, the 24-year-old is scheduled to pitch next against the Brewers on Monday.