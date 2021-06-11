Anderson allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four across seven scoreless innings Thursday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson kept pace with his counterpart Zack Wheeler by matching his longest start of the season and turning in his third scoreless effort. He didn't post gaudy strikeout or swinging strike numbers but limited the Phillies to just one extra-base hit. The strong effort lowered his ERA to 3.26 for the season, which he's supplemented with a 69:26 K:BB across 66.1 frames.