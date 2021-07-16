Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to July 13.
Manager Brian Snitker said the right-hander was likely headed to the IL after experiencing shoulder soreness during his start Sunday, and the move is now official coming out of the All-Star break. The diagnosis of inflammation indicates Anderson avoided a serious injury, though it's not clear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Touki Toussaint (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move and could fill the spot in the starting rotation.
