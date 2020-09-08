Anderson allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out four across three innings Monday against Miami. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson didn't allow any major damage, though he was inefficient and showed significant struggles with his control. He needed 83 pitchers to record his nine outs, his shortest outing in the majors. Despite this down outing, Anderson has still had an impressive start to his big-league career, racking up 18 strikeouts across 15 innings while maintaining a 2.40 ERA. He's currently projected to make his next start Saturday at the Nationals.