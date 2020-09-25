Anderson (3-2) took the loss Thursday as Atlanta fell 4-2 to the Marlins, giving up three unearned runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The rookie took a shutout into the sixth inning, but an error by Adeiny Hechavarria to lead off the frame proved costly when Miami staged a two-out rally. Anderson closes out the regular season with an impressive 1.95 ERA and 41:14 K:BB through his first 32.1 big-league innings, and he should be a big part of Atlanta's rotation plans in the playoffs.