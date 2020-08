Anderson (1-0) earned the win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees after allowing one run on one hits with six strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

The 22-year-old was electric in his big-league debut and started things off with five no-hit frames, but Luke Voit hit a solo homer during the sixth inning to break things up. Anderson appeared fully stretched out and reached 90 pitches, and he's next set to take the mound early next week in Boston.