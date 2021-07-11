Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Anderson experienced shoulder soreness during his start in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Marlins and will likely require a stint on the 10-day injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

After giving up no more than three runs in any of his last four outings, Anderson didn't have his best stuff Sunday, giving up four earned runs on six hits and five walks over 3.1 innings to take his fifth loss of the season. The team plans to send Anderson in for further testing Tuesday with the hope the right-hander is merely dealing with fatigue, but Snitker believes the youngster could be contending with a more serious issue. A firmer diagnosis on Anderson should become available within the next few days, but for now, fantasy managers should plan on him missing his next turn through the rotation, even with the benefit of the upcoming All-Star break.