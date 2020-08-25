Anderson's contract was selected and he will start Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

This is far from a soft landing for the right-handed Anderson, as he will have to face a tough Yankees lineup, albeit one with few left-handed hitters. While Anderson is one of Atlanta's top pitching prospects, he has logged walk rates north of 10 percent at Double-A and Triple-A, so he is not a safe option, regardless of which team he is facing. His fastball is his best pitch when he is locating it, and his secondary offerings have been inconsistent but can flash plus.