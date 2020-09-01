Anderson is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Given the Braves' lack of alternative starting options along with the fact that he limited an injury-ravaged Yankees lineup to one run over six innings in his MLB debut last week, there was little doubt Anderson would receive another turn through the rotation. Though he'll be making his first career road start Tuesday, Anderson will benefit from a matchup with another depleted lineup in the Red Sox, who are without slugger J.D. Martinez (hand).