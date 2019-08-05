The Braves promoted Anderson from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves are teeming with impressive young arms in the upper levels of their minor-league system, and Anderson may be the most impressive of the lot. He experienced little resistance from Southern League competition during his time with Mississippi, logging a 2.68 ERA and striking out 147 across 111 innings. The 21-year-old will face a much stiffer test while making the jump to Triple-A, where offensive production has been on the rise this season thanks in part the incorporation of the same baseball being used in the big leagues. If Anderson acquits himself well in the heightened offensive environment, he could earn a callup to Atlanta in September, though a bullpen role would likely await him in that scenario.