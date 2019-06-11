Anderson gave up one run on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out nine for Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old now leads the Southern League in strikeouts with 86 after fanning at least seven batters in four straight starts and six of his last nine. Anderson's 3.02 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 5.0 BB/9 through 65.2 innings highlight that he's far from a finished product, but Atlanta's No. 4 fantasy prospect is still on pace to potentially make his big-league debut in 2020 if he keeps racking up K's.