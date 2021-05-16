Anderson (3-1) earned the win Saturday against the Brewers after allowing one run on two hits and four walks while fanning four across six innings.

Anderson had a few command issues that resulted in four walks -- tying his season-high mark --but still limited the damage to just one run allowed and he's now allowed one or fewer runs in three of his last five appearances. The right-hander owns a 4.50 ERA and will try to build off this performance when he takes the ball next week at home against the Pirates.