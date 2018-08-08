Braves' Ian Anderson: Promoted to Double-A
Anderson was promoted to Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday.
He had a 1.61 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 56 innings over his last 10 starts at High-A Florida, so the promotion was well earned. At 20 years old, Anderson will be the youngest pitcher in the Southern League. He will make his Double-A debut on Sunday.
More News
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Throws 7.2 innings of no-hit ball•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Ties career high with 11 Ks at High-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Spins gem at High-A on Sunday•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Assigned to High-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Shining despite strict innings limit at Low-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Piling up strikeouts at Low-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...