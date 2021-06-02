Anderson is no longer scheduled to start Thursday's series finale against the Nationals and will instead take the hill for Friday's series opener versus the Dodgers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Anderson will return to the mound on five days' rest after he labored through four innings in his most recent start May 29 against the Mets. He gave up a season-high-tying four runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk while striking out six to take his second loss of the season. Atlanta will hope that Anderson can get back on track with the extra day of rest, though the 23-year-old will draw a tougher matchup while he moves back a day in the schedule.