Anderson (elbow) will start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Saturday's outing will be Anderson's first at the Triple-A level and the fifth start of his minor-league rehab stint. The 26-year-old has been recovering from Tommy John Surgery he underwent in April 2023 and worked up to 46 pitches in his last rehab outing. Anderson will likely only require one or two more starts before being activated.