Anderson underwent a biometric evaluation this offseason that helped him adjust his mechanics on the mound, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 24-year-old struggled last season almost for the first time in his professional career, posting a 5.00 ERA over 111.2 big-league innings before a demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett in August, but Anderson has used the offseason to make some adjustments to his delivery and approach. "One of the things I kind of told myself was, I don't want to get back to that guy, I want to be better than that guy," Anderson said Wednesday. "I think I can be. That's kind of been the driving force this offseason." As part of the process of becoming a better pitcher, he cleaned up his delivery and worked on maintaining his focus on the mound. Anderson will compete in camp with Mike Soroka, Bryce Elder and Kolby Allard for the final spot in Atlanta's Opening Day rotation.